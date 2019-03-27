CLOSE
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million Copies

Penguin Random House claims that the former First Lady's book is on its way to be the most popular memoir of all-time.

Source: Miller Mobley / Miller Mobley

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Becoming is making even more history!

Not only was it the best-selling book of 2018 in the U.S, but it’s very close to becoming the most successful memoir of all-time. It’s being reported that she’s sold nearly 10 million copies around the world since its November debut.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” Thomas Rabe, head of one of Penguin Random House’s parent companies, said Tuesday according to the Wall Street Journal.

Penguin’s chief executive, Markus Dohle co-signed on Rabe’s sentiments.

“I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” he said.

The Hill reported that a Penguin Random House spokeswoman confirmed the numbers, saying on Tuesday that, in the United States and Canada alone, “Becoming” has “sold more than 6.2 million units across print, digital, and audio formats since its publication.”(Book sales aren’t routinely tracked in other countries.)

As we previously reportedBecoming is an immensely personal book where Obama opened up for the first time publicly about a range of issues including experiencing a miscarriage, conceiving both of her children with IVF and having to seek couples therapy with former President Barack Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>President Barack Obama.

In addition, the 55-year-old described falling in love with Mr Obama one summer night in Chicago.

“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack,” she writes, “the feelings came rushing – a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder.”

Since Becoming dropped last November, it’s been an instant sensation, selling out stadiums across the country for her 2018 book tour.

Former President Obama’s memoir is slated to drop in the near future.

Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million Copies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

