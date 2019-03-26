1 Escaped Inmate Still At Large

Five inmates escaped the Nash County Detention Center yesterday as they forced through a fence in the exercise yard around 3:30pm. Authorities say they made their way into a wooded area, where they may have been picked up by an accomplice.

Four of the five inmates were in custody by 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff Keith Stone. The other inmate remained at large.

