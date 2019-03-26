CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

1 Escaped Inmate Still At Large

2 reads
Leave a comment
Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Five inmates escaped the Nash County Detention Center yesterday as they forced through a fence in the exercise yard around 3:30pm. Authorities say they made their way into a wooded area, where they may have been picked up by an accomplice.

Four of the five inmates were in custody by 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff Keith Stone. The other inmate remained at large.

Read more at WRAL.com

1 Escaped Inmate Still At Large was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Conor McGregor Being Investigated On Sexual Assault
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
Jussie Smollett
All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped?!?!?!
 6 hours ago
03.26.19
'Think Like a Man' Atlanta Premiere
Comedian Gary Owen Says His Black Wife Was…
 6 hours ago
03.26.19
Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Vitamin Of The Day: “Don’t Be Afraid To…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Garner Shooting Leaves 19-Year-Old Man Dead And Woman…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Is Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested,…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Prison Time For Ex NC Softball Coach After…
 9 hours ago
03.26.19
Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby…
 9 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 9 hours ago
03.26.19
1 Escaped Inmate Still At Large
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close