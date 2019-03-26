Viral Video Shows Us How To Clean That Tupperware Stained By Tomato Sauce

We all have one. Maybe two. Probably more than that.

We’re talking about that plastic container that’s been stained by something like spaghetti sauce. You’ve washed it a million times, but it’s still stained red. You know it’s clean…it’s just stained. Forever.

Until now.

Genius solutions for your kitchen problems AND the kitchen sink!

By Blossom pic.twitter.com/uA8tlPCuRY — Tips & Tricks (@awkwardgoogle) March 25, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark