Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]

Kehlani’s a proud mommy

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Kehlani! The R&B singer and her partner welcomed their bundle of joy into the world over the weekend and mom and dad are thrilled!

this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” she captioned. “unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡” 

Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

