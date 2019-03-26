Vitamin Of The Day: “Don’t Be Afraid To Restart, Reset, and Refocus”

| 03.26.19
In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Don’t be afraid to restart, reset, and refocus.” Life can become overwhelming and we have these thoughts of who and what we should be. You have to be okay with starting over and taking a moment to collect yourself and getting back to the grind. Your mental health should be your main priority and you have to be able to step aside and do what’s best for you. If you want to hear the full vitamin watch the video above.

 

Vitamin Of The Day: “Don’t Be Afraid To Restart, Reset, and Refocus” was originally published on 92q.com

