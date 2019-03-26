CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Prison Time For Ex NC Softball Coach After She’s Convicted Of Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl

1 reads
Leave a comment
Empty prison cell

Source: Darrin Klimek / Getty

A former North Carolina middle school softball coach has been sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2012. Friday Angela Parker was sentenced after she was found guilty of one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Officials say Parker was acquitted of two counts of statutory sexual offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. According to the Hickory Daily Record Parker was the former assistant softball coach at Jacobs Fork Middle School.

Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Prison Time For Ex NC Softball Coach After She’s Convicted Of Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole…
 46 mins ago
03.26.19
Vitamin Of The Day: “Don’t Be Afraid To…
 1 hour ago
03.26.19
Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA
 1 hour ago
03.26.19
Garner Shooting Leaves 19-Year-Old Man Dead And Woman…
 1 hour ago
03.26.19
Is Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis…
 1 hour ago
03.26.19
Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman On Train Arrested,…
 1 hour ago
03.26.19
Prison Time For Ex NC Softball Coach After…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 17 hours ago
03.26.19
T.I. Honored By Georgia State Senate for His…
 18 hours ago
03.26.19
True Story: Naked Man Tries To Board Flight,…
 19 hours ago
03.25.19
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018
Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of…
 20 hours ago
03.25.19
Voices: K-Ci From Jodeci Looks Back On The…
 20 hours ago
03.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close