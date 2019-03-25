TJMS
Body Recovered From River Identified As Missing Social Justice Advocate, Amber Evans

The body of a young woman recovered from the Scioto River in Ohio on Saturday has been identified as 28-year-old community activist Amber Evans by Columbus Police. She had been missing since Jan. 28.

Columbus Police released the news on Sunday, sharing a statement on Twitter. Evans’ body was found by Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau and the Columbus Police Dive team.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we understand this brings closure for the family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them,” wrote Columbus PD.

Evans was a well-known community activist in the city.  She had worked with Juvenile Justice Coalition since 2015 and was promoted to executive director just weeks before her disappearance.

Evans was reported missing in late January, reportedly following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend of 10 years. According to NBC News, Amber went to work the morning of Jan. 28 and left after 5:30 pm telling her coworkers she wasn’t feeling well. She was reportedly last seen in security footage at a local store, where she bought cold medicine and a Snickers bar.

Evans’ abandoned car was found by police later that evening in Downtown Columbus with her purse in the trunk; her phone was found the next day in another area of the city.

Columbus Police Department Public Information Officer Denise Alex-Bouzounis told NBC News Evans’ boyfriend had cooperated with investigators. Police considered Evans’ case to be that of a “distraught missing person.”

Evans’ mother, Tonya Fischer, expressed her grief on Sunday through Facebook Live.

“I’m coming on here as a mother who has just found out that I lost my first-born child,” Fischer said, choking up as she spoke. “I love you all, and you all know I’m more than willing to accept all that you have to give… but just give me a moment. Just a moment. Give my family a moment.”

Two days before Evans went missing, Fischer said she spoke with her daughter on the phone about her plans for the next 20 years.

“I said, ‘Amber, tell me what your life is going to be — your 30 and 40-year-old life — and how that looks for you.’” Fischer said, recounting the conversation for NBC News’ “Dateline.

She says her daughter told her, “Mom, I want to go back to Paris and teach the children English again.” Evans had worked and studied in the French capital; Fischer said it was the happiest her daughter had been.

It was the last conversation she would have with her daughter.

