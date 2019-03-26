Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress?

While Wendy Williams is battling her addiction issues living in a sober house, it’s being reported that her no-good husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby together on Monday, March 25.

Yes…A BABY!

According to Page Six, a source told them that, “Sharina gave birth to the baby at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philly. Apparently, they chose this location because they were worried that if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press.”

Another source said people close to Wendy are seeing red about this news.

“Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

The two have been married for over 20 years.

While Wendy initially let everyone know on her show after her hiatus that she loves her husband no matter what, rumors are swirling that this newest development may be the final nail in their marriage’s coffin.

There are even pictures of the talk show host without her wedding ring, which is ironic given that she recently said, “Don’t ask about mine until you see this [wedding ring] gone…and it ain’t going where, not in this lifetime!”

Wendy Williams left her sober house today sans her huge wedding ring on as reports surface that Kevin Hunter's mistress gave birth on March 20. https://t.co/m77LO82Xn5 pic.twitter.com/j9SEvVjDXw — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) March 25, 2019

“There’s a lot of love for her, but she’s got to stand up for herself. The big problem is that Kevin is her business manager but he also manages her life. She won’t hear a bad word said against him. Wendy is very angry, she doesn’t want to talk to anyone right now,” a source told Page Six.

Now Kevin has yet to confirm if he is child’s father, but he released an odd statement, saying “we’re doing well as a family.”

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.

“It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this is a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

This just gets messier and messier every day.

RELATED NEWS:

Wendy Williams’ Cheating A** Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well As A Family’

Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him

Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com