Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress?

Their marriage drama just gets messier and messier.

Wendy Williams's Signs to Alize as National Spokesperson

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While Wendy Williams is battling her addiction issues living in a sober house, it’s being reported that her no-good husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby together on Monday, March 25.

Yes…A BABY!

 

According to Page Six, a source told them that, “Sharina gave birth to the baby at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philly. Apparently, they chose this location because they were worried that if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press.”

Another source said people close to Wendy are seeing red about this news.

“Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

The two have been married for over 20 years.

AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

While Wendy initially let everyone know on her show after her hiatus that she loves her husband no matter what, rumors are swirling that this newest development may be the final nail in their marriage’s coffin.

There are even pictures of the talk show host without her wedding ring, which is ironic given that she recently said, “Don’t ask about mine until you see this [wedding ring] gone…and it ain’t going where, not in this lifetime!”

“There’s a lot of love for her, but she’s got to stand up for herself. The big problem is that Kevin is her business manager but he also manages her life. She won’t hear a bad word said against him. Wendy is very angry, she doesn’t want to talk to anyone right now,” a source told Page Six.

Now Kevin has yet to confirm if he is child’s father, but he released an odd statement, saying “we’re doing well as a family.”

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.

“It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this is a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

This just gets messier and messier every day.

Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House

Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House

Wendy Williams is struggling with her sobriety, the daytime TV host tearfully admitted on her show today and is living in a sober house as she continues treatment for alcohol and pill addiction. "This is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it," she said. Following Wendy's revelation, a detailed report surfaced on the DailyMail, describing the last weeks of Wendy's life living in a sobriety house. According to reports, Wendy reportedly gets picked up from a sobriety home every morning at 7am and transported to her NYC studio. After the show, her husband reportedly takes her back to the halfway house. Wendy's drug and alcohol binge allegedly began after she hired a private investigator to follow her husband, who was reportedly having an affair with his longtime mistress. An alleged altercation with her husband resulted in Wendy suffering a fractured arm, which reportedly led to depression and her addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. "She confronted Kevin and during the row she fell to the ground and broke her shoulder," a source told TheDailyMail. "But after the shoulder injury Wendy started drinking and popping pills again," she added. Wendy went on hiatus from her show in 2019 and returned early in January, but continued treatment at the sober house.

Did Wendy Williams’ Husband Welcome A New Baby With His Alleged Mistress? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
