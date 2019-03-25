CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of The Greater Raleigh Chambers Of Commerce

3 reads
Leave a comment
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

Source: Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018 / IONE DIGITAL – Creative Services

For this moment of empowerment, we would like to introduce to you; Adrienne Cole , The President/CEO Of The Greater Raleigh Chambers Of Commerce.

Local Tentpole: Women’s Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 for our 25th Anniversary at PNC Arena

“Preserving Our Legacy”

Performances By

Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Curtis

Featuring

Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS

Local Tentpole: Women’s Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

This an event you won’t want to miss!

It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

Adrienne Cole , The Greater Raleigh Chambers Of Commerce

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018
Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of…
 1 hour ago
03.25.19
Take This Week’s Listen To Black Women Poll…
 2 hours ago
03.25.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s…
 3 hours ago
03.25.19
Tech 9, The Philadelphian Battle Rapper & Commentator,…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Studio shot of halved avocados
Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Wendy Williams’ Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well…
 9 hours ago
03.25.19
*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘I Need…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
03.24.19
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland On The Power Of Loving…
 1 day ago
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close