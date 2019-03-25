CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Serena Williams Invests In Black Female Entrepreneurs

2 reads
Leave a comment

Are you a Black female entrepreneur just waiting for someone to believe in your vision? Do you need an investor to fund your startup or small business? Serena Williams and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating app Bumble, are working together to invest in young entrepreneurs of color.

According to the Small Business Administration, approximately 500,000 new businesses are started every year in the United States. Black female-led businesses grew by 164% in the decade leading up to 2018.

Williams and Herd are seeking Black female applicants to pitch their ideas for their startups or small business.

“We’re working together to build a bigger, more equitable table,” Williams wrote on Instagram on Friday. “If you’re a woman entrepreneur of color, apply through the app.”

Click here to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 27.

These Celebs Are Business Owners

17 photos Launch gallery

These Celebs Are Business Owners

Continue reading These Celebs Are Business Owners

These Celebs Are Business Owners

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Serena Williams Invests In Black Female Entrepreneurs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018
Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of…
 1 hour ago
03.25.19
Take This Week’s Listen To Black Women Poll…
 2 hours ago
03.25.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s…
 3 hours ago
03.25.19
Tech 9, The Philadelphian Battle Rapper & Commentator,…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Studio shot of halved avocados
Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Wendy Williams’ Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well…
 9 hours ago
03.25.19
*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘I Need…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
03.24.19
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland On The Power Of Loving…
 1 day ago
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close