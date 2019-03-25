CLOSE
Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For Being A Hater After Spilling Eva’s Financial Woes

Be careful who you call your friends. The bridesmaid who outed Eva Marcille’s alleged “financial woes” has been identified.

In case you missed last night’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta (click here for that recap), all kinds of messy tea was spilled when one of Eva’s bridesmaids called Marlo Hampton to expose Eva for living in a raggedy little house, having bad credit and having her car repossessed. According to the petty bridesmaid, Eva turned all the bridal party against one other.

Welp, Eva’s cousin and celebrity makeup artist Terrell Mullin came to Eva’s defense and shunned the bridesmaid, @Seannita on Instagram, for lying. Seannita didn’t deny she spilled the tea and insisted she’s telling truth and that Eva lives in her family’s home. She also claimed her family will be filing suit.

Whatever the case, it’s a shame you can’t trust a former friend to keep secrets you both shared during your friendship. This is just wrong.

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shinning armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said 'I do' in a fairy tale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl. The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta’s Southern Exchange Ballroom, costed an estimated $200,000 and we're sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy. Eva's Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance. Keep scrolling for all the fabulous photos from the wedding.

Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For Being A Hater After Spilling Eva’s Financial Woes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

