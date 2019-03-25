CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet 16

1 reads
Leave a comment
EA Sports NCAA

Source: TopClassActions.com / Top Class Actions.com

For the 1st time is a long time all #1 seeds made the sweet 16; including Duke, UNC and Virginia.

Sunday provided everything we love about March Madness!. There was a near-historic collapse from Tennessee which the Vols stopped by coming alive in overtime. Then, most notably from the weekend, we saw a near-epic UCF upset over Duke that fell this short which had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Now, we move on to the Sweet 16. But first, let’s take a look back at the scores and action that went down on Sunday.

Sunday second round scores

  • No. 1 Duke 77, No. 9 UCF 76
  • No. 1 North Carolina 81, No. 9 Washington 59
  • No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 9 Oklahoma 51
  • No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77
  • No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 6 Buffalo 58
  • No. 3 Houston 74, No. 11 Ohio State 59
  • No. 4 Virginia Tech 67, No. 12 Liberty 58
  • No. 12 Oregon 73, No. 13 UC Irvine 54

Here’s the upcoming sweet 16 schedule

3/28 at 7:09 PM (1) Gonzaga vs. (4) Florida State
3/28 at 7:29 PM (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Purdue
3/28 at 9:39 PM (2) Michigan vs. (3) Texas Tech
3/28 at 9:57 PM (1) Virginia vs. (12) Oregon
3/29 at 7:09 PM (2) Michigan State vs. (3) LSU
3/29 at 7:29 PM (1) UNC vs. (5) Auburn
3/29 at 9:39 PM (1) Duke vs. (4) Virginia Tech
3/29 at 9:57 PM (2) Kentucky vs. (3) Houston

Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet 16 was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018
Empowerment Moment With Adrienne Cole The President/CEO Of…
 1 hour ago
03.25.19
Take This Week’s Listen To Black Women Poll…
 2 hours ago
03.25.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s…
 3 hours ago
03.25.19
Tech 9, The Philadelphian Battle Rapper & Commentator,…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Eva Marcille’s Messy Bridesmaid Put On Blast For…
 5 hours ago
03.25.19
Studio shot of halved avocados
Avocado Recall: Company Recalls Fruit Shipped to North…
 6 hours ago
03.25.19
Latest NCAA Stats: UNC & Duke In Sweet…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May…
 8 hours ago
03.25.19
Wendy Williams’ Husband Releases Statement: ‘We’re Doing Well…
 9 hours ago
03.25.19
*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘I Need…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of…
 10 hours ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 17 hours ago
03.24.19
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On…
 23 hours ago
03.24.19
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Rowland On The Power Of Loving…
 1 day ago
03.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close