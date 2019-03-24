CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records | #UsMovie

0 reads
Leave a comment
US movie starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke

Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures

After the initial trailer shocked us on Christmas Day, moviegoers anticipated a big opening weekend for Us, director Jordan Peele‘s follow-up to the wildly successful Get Out.

After a massive estimated $70.2 million opening weekend, Us not only sits as the second biggest opening weekend of 2019, it’s also the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie and the second biggest opening weekend ever for a live-action original movie!

The film more than tripled its production budget of $20 million and has had strong word of mouth ever since its release at SXSW earlier this month. Many fans have already said they’re going back to the movies again in the coming days and weeks to see what they may have missed from their initial viewings.

The film centers around a family (Lupita N’yongo, Winston Duke)on vacation where they have to fight off their Doppelgängers (or so it seems).

For Peele, it’s another smash hit. Get Out opened with $33 million in its 2017 opening weekend, which was more than 56 (!) times its production budget. It went on to pick up $255 million at the worldwide box-office, earned four Academy Award nominations and won Peele the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2018.

RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Reacts To Internet Thirst

RELATED: Teddy Riley And Lupita Nyong’o Among 2019 Walk of Fame Honorees

RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Jordan Peele’s New Horror Film, ‘Us’

Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records | #UsMovie was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Ray J Needs His Own Infomercial…
 30 mins ago
03.24.19
Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records |…
 45 mins ago
03.24.19
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Makes A Big Donation…
 2 hours ago
03.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Live life for a…
 2 hours ago
03.24.19
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
Can Cam Newton Give Up Sex For A…
 2 hours ago
03.24.19
Diana Ross
Diana Ross Tweets Support Of Michael Jackson Following…
 3 hours ago
03.24.19
Never Forget: Today In 1967, Muhammad Ali Defended…
 2 days ago
03.24.19
She’s Here: Porsha Williams Gives Birth
 2 days ago
03.24.19
Avengers
You Could Get $1000 Just For Watching All…
 2 days ago
03.22.19
Raleigh Police
14-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Raleigh
 2 days ago
03.22.19
Kountry Wayne Says Wedding Bells Are In The…
 2 days ago
03.22.19
Listen To Black Women | If A Man…
 2 days ago
03.22.19
Universoul Circus
What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle
 2 days ago
03.22.19
Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events
 2 days ago
03.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close