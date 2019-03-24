In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day of the day on the Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was “Live Life for a living.” Stop worrying about what everyone around you doing and live your best life! If you spent half the time you spent worrying on things that won’t change on the time that you spend on things that make you happy, you’d see the difference in your life. If you want to watch the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Live life for a Living was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: