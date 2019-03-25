In cased you missed the Vitamin Of the Day On the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “mistakes are apart of the building process.” We have to stop the mindset that we think mistakes aren’t apart of the journey. Mistakes will keep you grounded and help you grow in your journey. EVERY ONE MAKES MISTAKES, but grow through your mistakes and keep moving. Don’t let anyone make you believe that mistakes aren’t apart of the process. If you want to the full vitamin, look at the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Mistakes Are Apart Of The Building Process was originally published on 92q.com

