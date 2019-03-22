4-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time As Friends Cheer Her On [Video]

TJMS
All kids have dreams and for Four-year-old Kenydii Parker, that dream was to walk.

Kenydii’s father, Kenneth Parker, told PEOPLE she was born with Spina bifida and has been using a wheelchair. But Kenydii was determined to make her dream come true and walk. Her dad says she didn’t let anything discourage her, not even leg surgery that left her in a cast for six weeks.

“Kenydii has the kind of spirit where she’s gonna do what she wants to do. She said just about every day that she’s gonna walk, no matter what,” Kenneth says.

“She said, ‘Dad, I’m gonna walk! Dad, I wanna walk!’ Even when she had the cast on her leg … she’d jump off the couch. She’s got that determination in her. She never gives up.”

Her hard work and determination paid off and she took her very first steps, with her classmates clapping and cheering her on. Kenydii smiled and laughed as the little kids cheered “Kenydii! Kenydii!”

Kenydii’s aunt, Yvette Parker, captured the video and shared the video on Facebook where it has been viewed 4.6 million times and has been shared more than 100,000 times.

“A class came outside and saw her walking and they started rooting her on!” Yvette tells PEOPLE. Yvette joined in and can be heard in the video telling Kenydii, “Yay, girl! Look at you go! They’re cheering for you!”

You can see more of Kenydii’s bright smile and bubbly personality on her Instagram page (@itsme_kenydii).

