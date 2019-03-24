CLOSE
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Makes A Big Donation To Flint Students

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk made a surprise visit to Doyle-Rider Elementary in Flint Friday morning.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Musk spoke to local sixth and seventh graders at a district wide assembly. While there, he spoke about his childhood and his entrepreneurial endeavors. Before leaving he had one more surprise for the kids. He gifted each student a laptop and will be flying two students out to visit the SpaceX factory in California.

Musk has a passion for helping Flint residents especially the younger generation. In October, he announced he would be paying for new water filtration systems for the school district. Then, in December he donated over $400,000 for Flint students to get computers.

