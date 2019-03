Both Duke and Carolina are scheduled to play in tonight NCAA games. You can catch Duke as they take on ND State at 7:10 and UNC will play Iona at 9:20.

Winners from Thursday 3/21/19 Games:

LSU

Minnesora

Michigan St.

Gonzaga

Baylor

Murray St.

Florida St.

Florida

Michigan

Villanova

Purdue

Auburn

Kansas

Wofford

Kentucky

March Madness: NCAA Updates was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: