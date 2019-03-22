CLOSE
14-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In Raleigh

Prosecutors: Brother of cop's girlfriend killed him to get hands on gun collection

Police said 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas died early Friday after being shot at an east Raleigh apartment complex. Police responded to shooting at the Milburnie Road Apartments about 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Initially police couldn’t locate any victims or witnesses but they later found the 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed, where he passed away. Police are searching for a dark-colored, midsize sedan in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP or by visiting raleighcrimestoppers.org.

SOURCE: wral.com 

