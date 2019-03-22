What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

The UniversSoul Circus returns to the Triangle through March 31.

Join Foxy 107/104 for Foxy night (Friday, March 22) with Karen Clark as guest ringmaster at UniverSoul Circus at Coastal Carolina Credit Union Music Park. Showtime 7pm.

Saturday, Mar 23

FOXY welcomes the stage play – WORRIED 2.0 at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on March 23rd @7pm.

Sunday, Mar 24

Durham Central Park’s Food Truck Rodeo

12-4pm

501 Foster St, Durham, NC

New Movies

Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated movie “US” open nationwide today. (★★★½ out of four; rated R)

