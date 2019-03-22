CLOSE
What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

The UniversSoul Circus returns to the Triangle through March 31.

Join Foxy 107/104 for Foxy night (Friday, March 22) with Karen Clark as guest ringmaster at UniverSoul Circus at Coastal Carolina Credit Union Music Park. Showtime 7pm.

Saturday, Mar 23

FOXY welcomes the stage play – WORRIED 2.0 at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on March 23rd @7pm.

What breaks your heart and what makes your heart beat? Find out more details by log on to FoxyNC.com

Sunday, Mar 24

Durham Central Park’s Food Truck Rodeo

12-4pm

501 Foster St, Durham, NC

New Movies

Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated movie “US” open nationwide today. (★★★½ out of four; rated R)

 

Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best On The ‘Gram

What's happening in the Triangle

