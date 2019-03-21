CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access To Your Password

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Facebook

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Facebook fails to protect its users once again.

On Thursday, the social media giant reveled it didn’t properly mask the passwords of hundreds of millions of its users and stored them in an internal database that could be accessed by its staff.

The company told CNN, it discovered its mistake during a security review in January and launched an investigation shortly afterwards. Facebook has not said how long they have been storing passwords in this way.

It will be notifying hundreds of millions of Facebook users and tens of thousands of Instagram users if their passwords were involved.

Read More: CNN 

A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access To Your Password was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant,…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He…
 14 hours ago
03.21.19
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 4 days ago
03.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close