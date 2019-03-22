In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Remember your why.” Times can get difficult in life and often time we are looking for answers and want guidance. Don’t ever forget your why…Your reason…Why you do what you do and who you do it for. Make sure that you always have your dreams, your family, your bank account, and your future lifestyle! If you want to see the full vitamin go to the video above!

Vitamin Of The Day: Remember your WHY was originally published on 92q.com

