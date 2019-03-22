CLOSE
Amanda Seales Thinks “Too Many White Women…Think A Fat A** Makes Them Superior” {POLL}

Amanda Seales gets a few things off of her chest on Instagram Thursday. Seales says, “there are too many white women, who think a fat ass makes them superior to a black queen.”

She continues, “…There are too many black men, who agree”. Her post received so much backlash, she turned off her comment section.

☕️.

Don’t know what brought this on, but the people are torn between: “she’s racist” and ” where’s the lie?”

