8 Books To Read This Spring

The beginning of spring is the perfect time for spring cleaning and it’s also the perfect time for some great spring reading. Essence posted a list of 8 books you should read this spring. Everything from biographies to fiction books, this list has something for everyone.
Before We Were Wicked by Eric Jerome Dickey
The prequel to Dickey’s 2018 smash book, ‘Bad Men and Wicked Women’. The story of star crossed lovers who end in a world of money, hate, murder and a baby. As always, Dickey gives you the twists and turns that leave your mouth on the floor. Release Date: April 16th
Fumbled by Alexa Martin
What happens when a single mother who has built her perfect life runs into someone who broke her heart many years before in the last place she would expect. Her world could change for the better or for the worst. The football field isn’t the only place that things can get fumbled. Release date April 23rd.
Lead from the Outside by Stacey Abrams
Do we even need to ask why we should read this book? It’s Stacey Abrams. Essence describes this book as a guide to finding a path to leadership in the face of unequal playing fields is perfect for the person who wants to thrive in an organization that doesn’t prioritize inclusion. Release date: April 24th
Opposite of Always by Justin A. Reynolds
A book for young adults about love that ended before it should have and what if you got a second chance to go back in time to change it. Hmmm. Release date: March 5th
Prince of Monkeys by Nnamdi Ehirim
What happens when a young man is torn from everything he knows during a Nigerian uprising to live with the elite. Will he lose who he is or will he become the man he was meant to be? Release date: April 2nd
Queen Bey: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter by Veronica Chambers
The title alone is enough to make many people pick up this book. You know the Bey-hive is on it! Release date: March 5th
Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
This book tells the story of how a 25-year-old woman deals with the intersection of self-discovery as she balances her Jamaican and British heritage. Release date: March 19th
The Hundred Wells of Salaga by Ayesha Harruna Attah
The story about two young girls in pre-colonial Ghana as slavery and privilege collide. The friends are forever changed by events that they didn’t create but are destined to become strong world-changing women. Release Date: February 5th
