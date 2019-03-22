Hughley TV: Cedric The Entertainer Is Serious About His Cigars [VIDEO]

| 03.21.19
You may think you’re a cigar smoker but you may change your mind after you hear about Cedric The Entertainer’s Saudi Arabian cigar. It does, what? Check out the full clip above to feel a little salty about what you’re smoking on.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

