Body Of Teen Reported Missing In January Found

(City Of Newman)

Authorities in Georgia have identified the body found near a post office last week as 19-year-old Jacorey Harris who was reported missing by his family in January.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution police do not know how or when Harris died.

Harris was reported missing by his family Jan. 21 after leaving home about 10:15 a.m. and never returning. According to reports he is believed to have been spotted that evening at a local restaurant, but he wasn’t seen again until his body was discovered last Wednesday.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death and when Harris died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have seen Harris in the weeks before his body was discovered to contact Newnan Detective Dawn Howard at 770-253-2355, ext. 127.

Body Of Teen Reported Missing In January Found was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

