Body Of Teen Reported Missing In January Found

Authorities in Georgia have identified the body found near a post office last week as 19-year-old Jacorey Harris who was reported missing by his family in January.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution police do not know how or when Harris died.

Harris was reported missing by his family Jan. 21 after leaving home about 10:15 a.m. and never returning. According to reports he is believed to have been spotted that evening at a local restaurant, but he wasn’t seen again until his body was discovered last Wednesday.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death and when Harris died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have seen Harris in the weeks before his body was discovered to contact Newnan Detective Dawn Howard at 770-253-2355, ext. 127.

Shocking Celebrity Murders 15 photos Launch gallery Shocking Celebrity Murders 1. 1. Steve McNair was Shot and killed by his mistress in July of 2009. He was 36. 1 of 15 2. 2. Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father. 2 of 15 3. 3. Sam Cooke was fatally shot by a motel manager. He was 33. 3 of 15 4. 4. Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family. She was 26. 4 of 15 5. 5. Darrent Williams was shot and killed on New Year's day in 2007 in a drive-by. 5 of 15 6. 6. Robert Johnson was poisoned by a jealous husband. He was 27. 6 of 15 7. 7. Huey Newton was shot and killed by BGF member Tyrone Robinson. 7 of 15 8. 8. Selena Quintanilla was murdered in 1995 at age 23 by Yolanda Saldivar. 8 of 15 9. 9. Tupac was killed in a drive-by when he was 25. 9 of 15 10. 10. Notorious B.I.G. was also killed in a drive-by when he was 24. 10 of 15 11. 11. Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman was murdered in 1994. 11 of 15 12. 12. Jam Master Jay was shot and killed in 2002 at a recording studio in Queens, NY. 12 of 15 13. 13. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel 13 of 15 14. 14. Medger Evers was shot and killed in an ambush outside his home in 1963. 14 of 15 15. 15. John Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York apartment in 1980. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders Shocking Celebrity Murders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Body Of Teen Reported Missing In January Found was originally published on blackamericaweb.com