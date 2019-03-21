TJMS
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal Cruelty Charges

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was so badly injured that it had to be euthanized, Channel 2 Action News reports.

Police were reportedly called to the home of 35-year-old Courtney Thomas after a neighbor discovered a pit bull mix with injuries to its face caged in the man’s backyard.

Authorities said the dog was missing part of its mouth and cheeks and the wound was so infected that it had to be put down.

“He had no choice but to show his teeth because he didn’t have any teeth or gums,” the neighbor who alerted police to the dog’s condition told the news station. Adding that Thomas kept four dogs in his yard.

He was arrested Saturday and then rearrested Monday on felony animal cruelty charges.

“It makes you mad,” Griffin Police Chief Michael Yates said, adding that Thomas may be facing more charges. “That may not be all. We’ve got a couple other things we’re looking into.”

According to reports, Thomas is still in the Spalding County jail.

