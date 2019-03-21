CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At Bus Stop

15 reads
Leave a comment

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according to KHOU.

Kwan Tayes, 21, and Nickolaus Collins, 19, were arrested Monday at a home in Houston.

According to reports, the woman was 36 weeks pregnant and standing at a bus stop when someone started shooting. She was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to KHOU doctors say the woman is doing well and her baby is in excellent health.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that, earlier that day the brothers were arguing with a group of men at a business located behind the bus stop. They allegedly drove by the business later that evening and starting shooting.

Both brothers remain in custody. Tayes bond was reportedly set at $40,000 and Collins was set at $30,000.

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At Bus Stop was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant,…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes…
 13 hours ago
03.21.19
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He…
 14 hours ago
03.21.19
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 4 days ago
03.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close