CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: James Baskett

4 reads
Leave a comment

James Baskett made history on March 20, 1948 when he was given an honorary Academy Award for his role as Uncle Remus in the 1946 film, Song Of The South. The achievement was sadly short-lived as the actor passed just months after his feat.

Baskett was born February 16, 1904 in Indianapolis, Ind. Although he intended to become a pharmacist, Baskett caught the acting bug in Chicago and then traveled to New York to hone his craft with the Lafayette Players Stock Company.

Theater and film roles began to roll in, including a long-standing role as lawyer Gabby Gibson on the Amos ‘N’ Andy radio show. He is best remembered for his role as the affable storyteller Uncle Remus, which garnered criticism then and now due to racist themes and stereotypes.

Walt Disney specifically hired Baskett for the role and he became the first live actor hired by the company, according to several sources. Hollywood columnist Hedda Hopper was so taken by Baskett’s turn as Uncle Remus that she lobbied on his behalf to for the Oscar nod.

That same year, Baskett’s health began to fail due to complications of diabetes. He eventually succumbed to the disease in July 1948 at the age of 44.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: James Baskett was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant,…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He…
 7 hours ago
03.21.19
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 3 days ago
03.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close