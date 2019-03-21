Hughley TV: Michael Rapaport & D.L. Hughley Weigh In On The Changes In Comedy Culture

| 03.21.19
The comedy game has changed drastically over the last couple of decades.

Back in the day, comedians had much more freedom to make jokes about anything or anybody without much consequence. However in today’s politically correct climate, the same jokes that were accepted 30 years ago will turn your favorite comedian into a hashtag.

D.L. Hughley and Michael Rapaport had a lot to say about this topic during a segment on Hughley’s new TV show. Check out the full clip above and let us know if you agree in the comments.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Hughley TV: Michael Rapaport & D.L. Hughley Weigh In On The Changes In Comedy Culture was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

