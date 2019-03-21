CLOSE
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Super Trailer

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back for another season with the same cast and even juicier storylines. Stevie J and his new wife Faith Evans run into some drama with Mimi, who insists she’s not upset they’re together but upset he didn’t introduce Faith to her before bringing her around their daughter Eva.

Kirk and Rasheeda are still going strong, but Rasheeda threw a monkey wrench when she revealed Kirk hasn’t been the only one unfaithful. Though we doubt that, it’s some piping hot tea.

Moniece Slaughter dun’ snuck her franchise traveling-a** to ATL so she could be we with Scrap, who just got home from jail. Yup that Moniece. 

Karlie Redd is engaged but caught up in drama with her own alleged love triangle going on? Yung Joc has a new boo. Bambi and Lil Scrappy are thriving sans their mothers who can’t get along.

Spice is taking her career to the next level, but surprises all her friends with a publicity stunt that leads to an intense conversation.

Watch it all go down, above.

Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Super Trailer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

