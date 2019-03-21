CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Stop: 4 Hot Garbage Comments Straight People Make That Should Never Be Uttered Again

An ongoing list.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Miguel Cotto v Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

We’ve barely made it to April and already, the heteros of the world have spewed some of the most ridiculous comments this year.

These comments have ranged from ignorant to outright violent, and all of them should be a cause for concern. Not surprisingly, some of the most ridiculous statements came from people with a massive following. Unfortunately, they probably reflect other people who let hot garbage thoughts about LGBT folks seep into their brain.

From barely funny comedians to fragile boxers, hit the next pages for four statements that shouldn’t be uttered by a straight person ever again.

Stop: 4 Hot Garbage Comments Straight People Make That Should Never Be Uttered Again was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant,…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He…
 7 hours ago
03.21.19
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 3 days ago
03.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close