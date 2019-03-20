Imagine Finding A Snake Under Your House. This Man Found 45 Snakes Under His.

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Calls Rumors About Separation From Gregg Leakes ‘Fake News’

[caption id="attachment_3024648" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Marotta / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes hasn't been the same since her husband Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer. While the 'RHOA' star is understandably struggling with her emotions and situation, she's made it clear she and Gregg's relationship was strained. On last night's episode of the beloved Bravo series, NeNe revealed she and Gregg were sleeping in separate rooms, discussing living in separating houses and considering separation. However, that episode was filmed months ago and, despite the perception of their marriage, NeNe says they're all good. "Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way," she wrote on Twitter. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvJ4P_SnB6_/