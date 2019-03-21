CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI and Child Endangerment Case!!

7 reads
Leave a comment

According to TMZ, Pooch struck a deal with prosecutors and entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment.

When it comes to his DUI, he was sentenced to three years of probation and a three month alcohol program. When it comes to child endangerment, he must complete a one-year parenting class. If he attends the class, the charge will reportedly be dropped.

Network Premiere Event For BET's 'The Game' And 'Let's Stay Together'

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Related Stories:

Pooch Hall Is In Major Trouble!

Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving ‘The Game’

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI and Child Endangerment Case!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant,…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes…
 6 hours ago
03.21.19
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He…
 7 hours ago
03.21.19
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 3 days ago
03.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close