According to TMZ, Pooch struck a deal with prosecutors and entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment.

When it comes to his DUI, he was sentenced to three years of probation and a three month alcohol program. When it comes to child endangerment, he must complete a one-year parenting class. If he attends the class, the charge will reportedly be dropped.

Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI and Child Endangerment Case!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

