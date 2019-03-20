WATCH: This Mom Had The Most Epic Cancer Free Celebration That Has Us Laughing and Crying!

Get your tissues out because this video will make you laugh and cry at the same time! Anyday someone gets the news that they are cancer free and no longer have to undergo treatments is a good day. But when Lakesha Ball, a mom from Maryland, found out that she had received her last bit of chemo she got the opportunity to ring the cancer-free bell. And boy did she ever ring the bell!
Lakesha was receiving treatments for breast cancer from the University of Maryland Proton Center and her daughter captured the excitement her very last day of treatment.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is “the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity.” Congrats to Lakesha for beating it!
RELATED STORY: Black Women Face High Risk, Dangers And Death Rates With Breast Cancer
20 Breast Cancer Myths
20 Breast Cancer Myths
1. Myth: Exposing a tumor to air during surgery causes cancer to spreadSource: 1 of 20
2. Myths: Women with small breast have a lower chance of getting breast cancerSource: 2 of 20
3. Myth: Breast implants can raise the risk of getting breast cancerSource: 3 of 20
4. Myth: Every women has a 1-in-8 chance of getting breast cancerSource: 4 of 20
5. Myth: If you’re at risk of getting breast cancer there isn’t much you can do.Source: 5 of 20
6. Myth: Wearing antiperspirant can increase the risk of breast cancer.Source: 6 of 20
7. Myth: You can’t get cancer after a mastectomySource: 7 of 20
8. Myth: Your father’s family history of breast cancer doesn’t affect you as much as your mothers.Source: 8 of 20
9. Myth: Caffeine causes breast cancerSource: 9 of 20
10. Myth: Getting annual mammograms exposes you to radiation that can cause breast cancer.Source: 10 of 20
11. Myths: Needle biopsies can disturb cancer cells and cause them to spread to other parts of the body.Source: 11 of 20
12. Myth: Breast cancer is the, second leading cause of death in the nation after heart disease.Source: 12 of 20
13. Myth: If your mammography report is negative, there is nothing to worry about.Source: 13 of 20
14. Myth: Women with a family history of breast cancer are the only ones at risk of getting the disease.Source: 14 of 20
15. Myth: Hair straighteners can cause cancer in African American womenSource: 15 of 20
16. Myth: Overweight women face the same risk of breast cancer as other women.Source: 16 of 20
17. Myth: Fertility treatments increase the risk of getting breast cancer.Source: 17 of 20
18. Myth: Living near power lines can cause breast cancer.Source: 18 of 20
19. Myth: Having an abortion increases the risk of breast cancer.Source: 19 of 20
20. Myth: Breast cancer is preventableSource: 20 of 20
The Latest:
- Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Moms!!!! Zion Williamson Credit His Mother With His Success
- Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva Marcille & Mike Sterling’s Wedding
- Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently Shot And Killed By Her Boyfriend
- Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About Her Addiction And Living In A Sober House
- Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After Kardashian Cheating Drama
- 31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Ava Duvernay
- Respect The OG: J. Prince Got YBN Almighty Jay’s Chain Back [PHOTO]
- WATCH: This Mom Had The Most Epic Cancer Free Celebration That Has Us Laughing and Crying!
- Hughley TV: Why Is Samuel L. Jackson Mad All Of The Time? [VIDEO]
WATCH: This Mom Had The Most Epic Cancer Free Celebration That Has Us Laughing and Crying! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com