CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

1 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Premiere Party For LookHu's 'Slasher Party' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Kyle Massey is denying allegations he sent sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl.

According to a lawsuit filed by the teenage girl and her mother, the “That’s So Raven” star is accused of sending her photos of his erect penis along with sexually explicit text messages. They’re asking for at least $1.5 million.

Related: Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of Sending Nude Photos to 13-Year-Old In New Lawsuit

In a statement posted to his Instagram stories, Massey wrote “No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct.” He went on to call the lawsuit a money grab, claiming the accuser’s legal team demanded money before going public with the allegations.

Massey is also asking the public to reserve judgement “until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 2 hours ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 2 hours ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 2 hours ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 2 hours ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 3 hours ago
03.20.19
Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New…
 1 day ago
03.19.19
Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef…
 1 day ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 1 day ago
03.19.19
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 2 days ago
03.18.19
Jess Hilarious Accused of Racism After Posting Video…
 2 days ago
03.18.19
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 2 days ago
03.18.19
Elle Varner Is Back With A Sexy Song…
 2 days ago
03.18.19
Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You…
 3 days ago
03.18.19
Queen Sugar Season 3
Season 4 of Queen Sugar Premieres June 12th
 3 days ago
03.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close