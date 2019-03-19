Watch Out For Scammers Impersonating Walmart Employees

Latest trick from scammers involve someone acting as a Walmart employee asking you for your receipt in the parking lot. These scammers will look like Walmart employees and ask to see your receipt for proof of purchase only to go back inside store and never come back.

They then use your receipt to shoplift the exact products and leave with your receipt of purchase.

Officials in North Carolina, and around the country, are warning consumers about a scam that is targeting Walmart shoppers.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the most recent incident happened in Gastonia.

Shoppers are encouraged to check for valid identification like an employee badge.

