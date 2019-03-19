TJMS
According To Police Teen Committed Suicide While Cuffed With Hands Behind Her Back

Sarah Wilson’s parents believe she was killed by police. Police say Wilson had a gun, put it to her mouth and committed suicide during a traffic stop. They say the 19-year-old did all of this while she was handcuffed with her arms behind her back.

In July of last year, Wilson, who is white, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Holden Medlin, were stopped by police in Chesapeake, Va., according to WRIC. According to police, Medlin became combative and took off running after the police found drugs in the car. When the officer who handcuffed Wilson left her sitting in her boyfriend’s passenger seat and went to help his partner, police claim the teen grabbed a gun that was hidden in the carWhile the policemen were tasing Medlin, the officers claim Wilson, still handcuffed, put the gun in her mouth and fired.

According to reports, Chesapeake’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Wilson died of an “intra-oral gunshot wound” and labeled her death a suicide.

Medlin was reportedly charged with possession of oxycodone, possession of suboxone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a schedule I or II drug, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police can’t prove their account of events because the officer’s body camera had reportedly malfunctioned.

Police officials deny there was any wrongdoing.

