Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New Movie Us | Extra Butter

Jordan Peele’s new movie Us is scary as phooey! It’s totally different from Get Out with much more blood and many more twists and turns. Since the trailer premiered on Christmas details about the plot of the movie have actually about have been kept very quiet. All director, writer and producer Jordan Peele said was “For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology. I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun,” As he told Entertainment Weekly.

Since the trailer came out we knew it was about a family with some people who looked exactly like them. I know I was hooked. I proceeded to go into the movie with just that bit of information, the first trailer and nothing else. Luckily Universal and Jordan Peele showed the film to #UsFirst and I left with a lot of questions about duality, Michael Jackson T-Shirts and much more. I sat down with Jordan and Lupita to discuss Us, and that’s what we talked about on this week’s episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine.

I started the interview off by telling Jordan Peele that his movie gave me nightmares. Left me up the night before our interview with the chills. Jordan took great pleasure in my fright and tells me he puts his nightmares in his movies. “I had nightmares as a kid, I haven’t had any in a while because I put all this weird stuff into these movies.”

For Us, Jordan took the film making aspect up a notch from Get Out, creating a totally different type of movie. He explains “I wanted to show the world that there are many, many stories I have to tell. So to do something totally different from Get Out, but show you what’s quintessentially my style.”

We also catch up with Lupita Nyong’o on this episode of Extra Butter and we gotta say she deserves an Oscar nomination for what she did on screen. She basically plays two characters and puts together two totally different versions of herself for this role.

Lupita breaks down her performance by saying, “I had to prepare with almost like a mathematical formulaic precision because on any week I was going from one to the other. Sometimes interchangeably all week, sometimes on the same day. So I knew that I needed to have a shorthand, a sort of cheat sheet plan on how to get from one character to the other. It took a lot of making deliberate choices. I’ve never been that deliberate and meticulous and just focused on trying to delineate between… I’ve never done anything like this so you know.”

Us is in theaters everywhere March 22nd, 2019.

Jordan Peele Put His Nightmares Into His New Movie Us | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

