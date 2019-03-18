The Eagles will take on North Dakota State Wednesday at 6:40pm and if they win there they will make history winning their first NCAA game. With a win against North Dakota the Eagles will advance to face No. 1 overall seed Duke in Columbia, SC.

The NC Central men’s basketball team is making its fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament. The team’s previous trips were in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

NCCU Could Make History And Take On Duke At NCAA was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: