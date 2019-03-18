Many in the entertainment industry are joined in mourning after news that veteran stage and operations manager Reggie Rutherford has died. Included in his long list of credits and accomplishments, Rutherford also served as the operations manager of Soul Train.

Rutherford was born June 15, 1952 in Carson, Calif. He owned a private security firm called Unique Protection, with Quincy Jones and Don Cornelius among his clients. Known as the “gentle giant” among his friends and co-workers, Rutherford also promoted concerts for Prince, Anita Baker, and a host of others.

Rutherford worked for Soul Train until the show ended in 2006, and he went to become the stage manager for Extra! along with stints on several shows in the same role, including The Grammy Awards and The Oprah Winfrey After-Oscar Party in 2006.

Rutherford’s four children and three grandchildren survive him. He was 66.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Little Known Black History Facts: Reggie Rutherford was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: