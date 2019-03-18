CLOSE
Jess Hilarious Accused of Racism After Posting Video of Sikh Man Boarding Her Flight

Good or bad, Jess Hilarious can’t manage to stay out the news.

After appearing on The Ricky Smiley Morning Show on Friday, the same day a gunman opened fire on two mosques in New Zealand, killing 49 muslims and injuring 40 more, Jess with the Mess posted a video of Sikh man boarding her flight, gasping, wondering where he’s going even though Islam and Sikhism are two completely different religions. That clip was followed by another video showing Jess leaving her flight and subsequent clips cursing out anyone doubting the validity of her fears.

The comedian claims the plane was evacuated and when she and other passengers were boarded the plane once again, the Sikh man in question was gone.

Folks are outraged, calling the Baltimore native a racist. Jess Hilarious believes she’s anything but, taking to Instagram once more with an apology. In a series of three posts, she said she didn’t tell anyone about her fears and admits she’s ignorant to the plight of Muslims despite having family members who practice Islam. See her full apology below.

