Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of Sending Nude Photos to 13-Year-Old In New Lawsuit

Actor Kyle Massey has been slapped with a lawsuit from the mother of a 13-year-old girl, claiming the “That’s So Raven” star sent her sexually explicit photos and video.

TMZ reports:

The girl claims in the lawsuit she and her mom met the “That’s So Raven” star at Universal City back in 2009 when she was just 4 years old. She says Massey maintained contact with her and held himself out as a father figure.

The girl says she had long been interested in pursuing an entertainment career and hoped Kyle would help.

She claims in December he spoke with the mother and invited the child to fly out to L.A. where he would take care of her and help get her an agent. He said the girl could stay with him and his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Massey allegedly began sending the young girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos,” including a Snapchat image of the former Disney Channel star holding his flaccid penis with the message “LOL/Just me messing with u LOL,” as well as video of his erect penis.

They’re asking for at least $1.5 million.

Massey has yet to release any formal statement.

Source: TMZ

