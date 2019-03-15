Amber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Noelani Robinson

An Amber Alert has been issued for Noelani Robinson, a 2-year-old girl is believed to have been abducted by her father, who is considered armed and dangerous, in Milwaukee. According to reports, her father, 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins, also shot and killed Robinson’s mother.

Noelani was last seen on Monday, according to ABC News. The search for Noelani began Monday after police responded to an afternoon shooting they believe was carried out by Higgins. Twenty-four-year-old Sierra Robinson, Noelani’s mother, was found in an apartment driveway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Robinson’s mother.

AMBER ALERT: MPD is requesting the public's assistance in locating two year old Noelani Robinson. Noelani was last seen with Dariaz Higgins and is considered to be in danger. If you have any information please call 911 or 935-7022. pic.twitter.com/Hn4XXDYBfv — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) March 12, 2019

“We are asking Mr. Higgins to take her and drop her off someplace safe — a family member’s house, a fire station, a hospital,” said Thomas Casper, acting captain for the Milwaukee Police Department’s homicide division, at a news conference Tuesday.

Police believe that Higgins and Noelani may be in a black SUV. Higgins, who also goes by Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis, has ties to Florida and possibly Las Vegas, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or (414) 935-7022.

