CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again

5 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

BET Hip Hop Awards Show

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Soulja Boy is behind bars for violating his probation…again.

His latest arrest, stemming from last month after a woman claimed the rapper held her hostage in his garage. He denied doing anything. But, during a search of Soulja’s property, cops found ammunition, which he’s not allowed to have while on probation.

However, cops apparently waited to pounce of the rapper, arresting him during a meeting with his probation officer. Soulja Boy’s expected to face a judge later today.

Source: TMZ

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

22 photos Launch gallery

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

Continue reading Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

[caption id="attachment_3021641" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Black Twitter collectively gave Soulja Boy his flowers yesterday after the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and reminded us of all his hip-hop accolades, including taking credit for the careers of Drake, Famous Dex and Migos. As hilarious as it sounds, Soulja a.k.a Big Draco came with CVS-length receipts in the wake of his viral Tyga rant that brought him back to the forefront of our minds. Among calling out Drake for stealing his “flow,” he also bashed Kanye, saying, “You not Walt Disney, you not Steve Jobs… Only thing you did was come up with some pair of tennis shoes and them sh*ts ugly.” And this is only the beginning of his press tour. Black Twitter had tons to say about it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp5A_1UAJog Keep scrolling…

Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again
 5 hours ago
03.15.19
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 7 hours ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 8 hours ago
03.15.19
Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men…
 8 hours ago
03.15.19
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 9 hours ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 9 hours ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 10 hours ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 10 hours ago
03.15.19
Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry…
 10 hours ago
03.15.19
B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour…
 10 hours ago
03.15.19
Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Responds to Quicksilva…
 10 hours ago
03.15.19
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The…
 1 day ago
03.14.19
Fresh Prince Pics
Fresh Prince Re-Boot : What If The Show…
 1 day ago
03.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close