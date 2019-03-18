CLOSE
Elle Varner Is Back With A Sexy Song And Video

Black Girls Rock! 2011

Source: John W. Ferguson / Getty

Do you remember the song, “Refill”?  And the singer Elle Varner? She’s been off the scene for a minute. Well, she’s back with a killer new song, “Pour Me”.  The song is about what happens when you’ve had a few too many, and you’re feeling some type of way. Oooh! Wale is also part of her new sexy song.

In an interview with Essence, Varner said, “’Pour Me’ is about a missed connection that leads to thinking and drinking about an almost lover. Sometimes we put someone in the friend zone and later realize we missed a good thing,” Alright now.

Hope we get to hear more from this incredible singer.  Because it’s #FlashbackFriday, check out Varner’s song “Refill’.

Elle Varner Is Back With A Sexy Song And Video was originally published on hiphopnc.com

