Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men In Power Inevitable?

Entertainment News
| 03.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There’s a reason Tarana Burke named her movement supporting Black women and girls who are survivors of sexual assault Me Too: We all have a story. While the depth of abuse we experience may differ — from sexual harassment to sexual violence — Black women are still more likely than women of other populations to get sexually harassed at work, but does that mean we should come to expect abuse from men in power? Check out that conversation on this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women and weigh in in the comments section.

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

RELATED STORIES:

Take This Week’s Listen To Black Women Poll On Cheating, Men, & Relationships

Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women Being Left Out Of The Mass Incarceration Conversation?

Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men In Power Inevitable? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 3 hours ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 4 hours ago
03.15.19
Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men…
 4 hours ago
03.15.19
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 5 hours ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 5 hours ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Responds to Quicksilva…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The…
 1 day ago
03.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close