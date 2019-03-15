Not even a week after the wedding of Chance The Rapper and Kristen Corley (Bennett). The Chicago native dropped a post to Instagram, with the caption; “New baby droppin’ September “.

He announced, ” We pregnant again. It’s a girl. Jesus Christ. We love you God.”

If you’re doing your math, that’s 6 months from now. Kristen Corley (Bennett) , looked amazing for 3 months pregnant bride!

Guess Kensli, has a big sister hat on now!

Chance The Rapper Announces Baby #2 {PHOTO} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

