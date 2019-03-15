0 reads Leave a comment
Not even a week after the wedding of Chance The Rapper and Kristen Corley (Bennett). The Chicago native dropped a post to Instagram, with the caption; “New baby droppin’ September “.
He announced, ” We pregnant again. It’s a girl. Jesus Christ. We love you God.”
Related:Chance The Rapper Is Officially A Married Man {PHOTOS}
If you’re doing your math, that’s 6 months from now. Kristen Corley (Bennett) , looked amazing for 3 months pregnant bride!
Guess Kensli, has a big sister hat on now!
Chance The Rapper Announces Baby #2 {PHOTO} was originally published on hiphopnc.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours