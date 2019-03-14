TJMS
HomeTJMS

2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove Drone From Tree

1 reads
Leave a comment

Brothers Reff and Calvin Teasley were electrocuted while trying to remove a drone from a tree. Reff was killed and Calvin tells WSB-TV he almost died too.

According to reports Calvin was badly hurt and sent the hospital. The men were shocked when the metal pole they were using hit a power line.

Calvin told reporters that he first tried to use a piece of wood he taped together to get the drone down. When that didn’t work, he said a neighbor brought over the long metal pole.

As the brothers used the pole to try and retrieve the drone, the pole hit power lines, sending powerful electrical currents into the brothers.

The shock reportedly knocked the brothers over onto a nearby storm drain.

Photojournalist and drone pilot Alan Hand told the station that people who fly drones as a hobby have to be extra careful where they fly.

“You should always stay away from utility poles,” Hand said.

Hand warned to be even more careful when a drone gets stuck in a tree.

“I would let a tree climber get it and he knows what to do and how to stay away from power lines,” Hand said.

Calvin told the station that he is lost without his brother and is still dealing with his death.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2 Brothers Electrocuted, 1 Killed, Trying To Remove Drone From Tree was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The…
 10 hours ago
03.14.19
Fresh Prince Pics
Fresh Prince Re-Boot : What If The Show…
 11 hours ago
03.14.19
Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage
 14 hours ago
03.14.19
Mitt Romney Campaigns With AK Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan In Anchorage
Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday…
 1 day ago
03.13.19
Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
r kelly
The Spirit Told R. Kelly To Do The…
 2 days ago
03.12.19
Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J…
 3 days ago
03.12.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 3 days ago
03.12.19
Captain Marvel Kicked Butt A The Box Office!
 3 days ago
03.12.19
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 4 days ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 4 days ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 4 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 4 days ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close