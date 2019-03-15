Success In 60 Seconds: Mayor Sylvester Turner | #OppEx365

Radio One Exclusive
| 03.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Our #OppEx365 campaign is here to offer you a slice of inspiration and stories of success to push you through. One of the first stories we received came from none other than Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who used his Success In 60 Seconds story to tell potential job candidates on how to not only appear confident but convince potential employers why a client should go for the job!

See more Opp Ex content below!

RELATED: Opp Ex: Justin Martin Speaks To The Concept Of ‘Me Too Marketing’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Opp Ex: Why Building A Fan Base Opens More Doors Than Ever [VIDEO]

Success In 60 Seconds: Mayor Sylvester Turner | #OppEx365 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 38 mins ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 39 mins ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 hour ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Responds to Quicksilva…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The…
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
Fresh Prince Pics
Fresh Prince Re-Boot : What If The Show…
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage
 1 day ago
03.14.19
Mitt Romney Campaigns With AK Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan In Anchorage
Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close